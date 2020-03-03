BIG Music Quiz at Charlie’s Sports Bar on 2nd March 2020

Readers mail….

Susie Ford….

It was a great Big Music Quiz night at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy on Monday 2nd March 2020

There were 5 Teams, Lotsa Music and Lotsa Laughter!!

The categories for this Big Music Quiz were Elton John, TV Shows, Boy Bands, 1960s, the Table Top and the Big 30 and the team winners were as under.

1st Charlies Mob / Tyke That

2nd Betcha By Golly Wow

3rd Finneys All Receiving Cash Prizes

4th Six Amigos

The famous Susie’s Losing Lemon went to Anglo Swedes

Thank you to Burak and his team at Charlie’s Sports Bar for the yummy food and service.

Thank you all for joining us and we will be doing it all again in April!

Susie xxx