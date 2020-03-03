Two Median U-Turn Crossovers being constructed approaching Metehan

The Highways Department began work on Dr. Naim Adiloğlu Caddesi, the avenue which leads up to the Metehan crossing, to allow drivers facing a tailback to change direction with a U-turn.

Two median U-turn crossovers are being constructed approximately 250m to the north of the checkpoint for drivers to escape southbound traffic, if they choose to do so.

The Highways Department will asphalt the section once weather conditions are suitable. Work for the vertical and horizontal signing will begin within three days.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation