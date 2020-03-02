Akıncı called on Anastasiades to re-open 4 border checkpoints

President Mustafa Akıncı called on the Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Anastasiades to revise and correct the decision regarding closure of four checkpoints unilaterally which both communities did not adopt, and there is no scientific basis.

According to the information given by the Presidency, President Akıncı stated that of course political decisions can be made in many issues, but it is not acceptable to make a political decision far from scientific facts in the field of health.

Instead of working together to protect the two communities in Cyprus against a virus from outside sources, “Such unilateral decisions would separate societies even more than protecting the two communities from a virus from outside sources, and neither community would approve of this wrong decision.”

Expressing that the decision of the Greek Cypriot side to close the 4 checkpoints unilaterally is not an appropriate decision, President Akıncı pointed out that there is no case of the virus detected in either the south or the north of Cyprus.

Akıncı emphasised that if it is necessary to take a decision, it would be correct to take it within the framework of the Bi-Communal Health Technical Committee.

Pointing out the importance against the Coronavirus struggle together and being prepared in a common way in Cyprus, Akıncı said, “This virus is a common threat for both communities. For this reason, it is necessary to act together against this danger and fight together.

What is the reason for such a step to be taken unilaterally suddenly after starting to work together by taking the first step in this regard and starting to run the information and communication channels through the joint committee?” Akıncı asked.

Akıncı indicated that it was understood that both societies were not satisfied with this unilateral decision without scientific basis and that they did not approve of the action taken.

In his call to Anastasiades, Akıncı said, “This one-sided decision was not a correct decision, it should be revised. Mr. Anastasiades should consider the thoughts of both technical committee members and doctors and experts who expressed scientific facts. Necessary steps should be taken jointly.”