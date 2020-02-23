Pie and Pudding Night at Efendi Restaurant

Readers mail….

Hi readers,

Efendi Restaurant (Girne) will be holding a, not to be missed, Pie and Pudding night in aid of Tulips/Help Those with Cancer Association.

There are 3 choices of delicious pies; Chicken & Leek, Steak & Ale and a vegetarian option followed by 3 mouth-watering desserts to choose from; Cheesecake, Walnut Parfait and Turkish Chocolate Mosaic Cake.

At only 60TL per person, with 10TL going to Tulips, this is without a doubt a superb price.

We will be running a raffle with some amazing prizes and having fun playing Call My Bluff!

To book your place, please call: Efendi Restaurant on 0533 867 9677.

Don’t miss out as there is only limited space inside

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)