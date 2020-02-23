Lefkoşa Burhan Nalbantoğlu Hospital acquire new Intensive Care Unit

The new 11-bed intensive care unit at Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, Lefkoşa, has been opened by Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and Health Minister Ali Pilli.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar stated that he was happy to be at the opening of the new intensive care service and congratulated and thanked everyone who contributed. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay visited the hospital together with Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Pointing out that patients are satisfied with the medical staff, doctors and nurses, Tatar stated that there are some problems and deficiencies in the current building. He stated that the intensive care service was put into service in an efficient manner, and that the work for the hospitals in other districts will continue, he added that they will continue to do their best within the framework of budget opportunities.

Tatar reminded of the announcement that a new 500-bed hospital is to be built at the rear of the BRT building and said they were pleased by this development.

Referring to the rise in drug prices, he said this is due to the developments in international markets and reflected in the increase in drug prices in Turkey and the TRNC. Tatar stressed that there was no government decision to increase drug prices in the TRNC, and that the increase abroad was reflected in the country.

Health Minister Ali Pilli noted that the opening of the 11-bed intensive care service is the lifeblood of the hospital. Pilli said that the intensive care service has been achieved with modern teamwork, and that they had made an effort to move the health system forward. He also added that they plan to add another 10 beds to the intensive care unit.

Pilli also commented that a 500-bed hospital with the latest technology will be built at the rear of the BRT building and that the studies for the hospitals in Famagusta, Guzelyurt and Girne are continuing.

Source: Ministry of Health