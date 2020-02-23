Colony Rooftop, Girne : Comedy Night CANCELLED

Readers Mail ….

From Laurence Floyd ….

It is with regret that I must advise that we have decided to cancel the scheduled Comedy Night at the Colony Rooftop, Girne on 24th March.

This is sad for the hard working members of the British Cemetery Committee volunteers who were the beneficiary for this event, but the interest shown in attending was so low we could not risk further loss over and above the airfares and contract cancellation fees.

The lesson then is to stick to our knitting, and continue to provide high quality musical entertainment such as:

June 17th – Colony Garden – Luther Vandross and more!

September 19th – Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum

The beneficiary for both of these events is Tulips who do such an amazing job in helping Cancer sufferers here in the TRNC

Best regards

Laurence