Susie’s weekly Quiz Night celebrates Mo Khan’s Birthday

Readers mail…
From Susie Ford….

Thursday 20th February was Susie’s weekly Quiz Night at the Balti House, Esentepe and also there was a birthday celebration for Mo Khan.

Decorated with balloons and banners 7 Teams joined us to celebrate Mo’s Birthday and he treated everybody to an Indian  Dinner which was lovely, followed by a scrumptious Birthday Cake!

Thank you Mo  XXXXX

The team places in this week’s Susie’s Quiz were:

  • 1st  Tyke That / Charlies Mob
  • 2nd  Chicks N Dicks
  • 3rd  US4   All Receiving Cash Prizes!
  • The Famous Losing Lemon Went To 3 Fakes!!

Thank you again MO for such a nice evening and to Mahmood and his team at the Balti House, Esentepe for your excellent service!

We will do it all again next week!

Susie XXXX

