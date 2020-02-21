Susie’s weekly Quiz Night celebrates Mo Khan’s Birthday

Readers mail…
From Susie Ford….
Thursday 20th February was Susie’s weekly Quiz Night at the Balti House, Esentepe and also there was a birthday celebration for Mo Khan.
Decorated with balloons and banners 7 Teams joined us to celebrate Mo’s Birthday and he treated everybody to an Indian Dinner which was lovely, followed by a scrumptious Birthday Cake!
Thank you Mo XXXXX
The team places in this week’s Susie’s Quiz were:
- 1st Tyke That / Charlies Mob
- 2nd Chicks N Dicks
- 3rd US4 All Receiving Cash Prizes!
- The Famous Losing Lemon Went To 3 Fakes!!
Thank you again MO for such a nice evening and to Mahmood and his team at the Balti House, Esentepe for your excellent service!
We will do it all again next week!
Susie XXXX
