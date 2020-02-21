Susie’s weekly Quiz Night celebrates Mo Khan’s Birthday

Readers mail…

From Susie Ford….

Thursday 20th February was Susie’s weekly Quiz Night at the Balti House, Esentepe and also there was a birthday celebration for Mo Khan.

Decorated with balloons and banners 7 Teams joined us to celebrate Mo’s Birthday and he treated everybody to an Indian Dinner which was lovely, followed by a scrumptious Birthday Cake!

Thank you Mo XXXXX

The team places in this week’s Susie’s Quiz were:

1st Tyke That / Charlies Mob

2nd Chicks N Dicks

3rd US4 All Receiving Cash Prizes!

The Famous Losing Lemon Went To 3 Fakes!!

Thank you again MO for such a nice evening and to Mahmood and his team at the Balti House, Esentepe for your excellent service!

We will do it all again next week!

Susie XXXX