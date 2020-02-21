Research Works for Tablet Taximeter Application Continue

The Traffic Department of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport has initiated a study that will require the installation of tablet taximeter and management systems in taxi-type vehicles.

Within the scope of the initiated work, the definitions regarding the standard of tablets and other devices to be installed in taxi-type vehicles and the advertising, entertainment screen and in-vehicle image recording devices to be installed optionally in taxi-type vehicles were determined.

After the legalisation of the relevant legislation, it is planned to be implemented on 31 August 2020.

Technical descriptions for tablet taximeter and other in-vehicle devices can be found by clicking here

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation