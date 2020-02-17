Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch, February 2020 newsletter

By Chris Elliott …..

Spring is still some way off but we are pleased to be able to share news of the February 2020 newsletter from The Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch which gives a refreshing look at what the year has in store.

Chairman, Dave Horsfall. writes about the up and coming Coffee and a Chat, or if you prefer a Beer and a Natter, events which will be at Jessic’s Bar in Karsiyaka where some committee members will be available and willing to take any questions or listen to concerns members may have and can help with any membership needs.

The next main event that has been scheduled by RBL, Kyrenia Branch is the 22nd May Gala event featuring the Ultimate Elton.

Fundraising for the Royal British Legion

Bob Howard had a 95th Birthday lunch at the Olive Press and requested that money be donated rather than gifts bought for him.

From the money collected Bob has kindly donated 525TL to the RBL Kyrenia Branch who give their thanks to Bob.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) is a registered charity in the UK (No. 219279) which provides financial social and emotional support to millions who have either served or are presently serving in the Armed Forces, and their dependents.

For those readers who may wish to join the Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch please click the following to visit their Website and Facebook page to gain more information..

For those readers who may have internet issues that spoil their reading of this newsletter shown below please click here to download the newsletter as a PDF file. Download Now!