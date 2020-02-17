Girne Municipality Children’s Assembly members planted saplings together with Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and Girne Municipality Park Garden Branch staff to create the ”Girne Municipality Children’s Assembly Forest”.

Speaking at the sapling planting event Zehra Bilge Bayram, President of Girne Municipality Children’s Council, said that the saplings they planted today will be the trees of tomorrow, the children will play under them and birds will find a home.

Expressing her satisfaction that the decision they made at the Children’s Assembly meeting came to life, Bayram told Nidai Güngördü, “It makes us strong to feel your support behind us.”

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördû started his speech by saying, “This is the most beautiful place in the city, you are the beautiful children of this city.” Stating that it was a good season for planting trees, Güngördü pointed out that trees are important to our country.

Güngördü also reminded that the building heights were reduced from ten storeys to five storeys during his period. He thanked all the children and their families who contributed to the formation of the Children’s Council Forest.