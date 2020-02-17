Happy Valentine’s Evening at the Balti House

Readers mail….

Susie Ford…..

Happy Valentine’s Evening was the opening to Susie’s “LUV QUIZ” on Thursday night 13th February at the Balti House, Esentepe.

Lots of Fans showed up wearing the colour Red which was our theme colour for the night a nd the winners were:

1st Dunne and dusted

2nd Chicks and dicks

3rd Tyke that/ Charlies mob all receiving cash prizes.

and Susie’s famous Lemon went to 2½ lemons minus the ½!!

Thank you to everyone who came .

Thank you to Mahmood (Elvis) and his team at the Balti House as always for great service and food!

Thank you to smasher for all his help as always too!

Look out for lots more themed Quiz Events coming soon!

Happy Valentine’s to you all

Susie x