Prime Minister Tatar speaks at the House of Lords

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar spoke at the House of Lords in London at the UK Parliament All-Party Parliamentary Group for the TRNC and emphasised that the reality of the island should be seen and accepted for all time.

Stating that the members undertook a difficult task and emphasising that except for Turkey other countries continue to ignore the Turkish Cypriots, Tatar said that a turning point has been reached and the existence of the Turkish Cypriots should be accepted by everyone.

Stating that vision and courage is required to make progress on the island, Tatar emphasised that this courage must come from both the island and the international community.