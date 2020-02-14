Limassol Resistance and Martyrs Commemorated

Turkish Cypriot resistance against Greek Cypriot attacks in Limassol and those who became martyrs in the resistance were commemorated with a ceremony in Girne. The ceremony was held at the Limassol-Girne Martyrs and Freedom Monument.

Head of the TMT Freedom Fighters Association Girne District Erbil Aydınova underlined the atrocities the Turkish Cypriots faced between 1963-1974. Aydınova also underlined that the world’s super powers broke their promises to the Turkish Cypriot people about the ending of embargoes and isolations, meanwhile Aydınova called the Greek Cypriot side to end their tactics of trying to gain time in order to be the only owner of the wealth in the Eastern Mediterranean.