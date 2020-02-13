North Cyprus Events Calendar from 13th February 2020

13th February – Thursday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy – Classic Film Evenings – Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) starting at 5pm. 15TL for film, soft drink and popcorn. Reservation only call 0533 839 8764.

13th February – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

14th February – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

14th February – Friday Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy will be holding a Mr & Mrs Competition, this will follow the Bingo which will start at 7pm. Large pizza of your choice + 2 drinks 70TL. To book call 0533 870 5977 or 0533 825 4172

14th February – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House present Alper Cengiz & Friends (Soul/Rock) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994

15th February – Saturday Island Studio Art class – Oil painting – “The Kiss” by Rodin, held in the Ozankoy area. 10am to 1pm – 200TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

15th February – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House present Serdar Tuksal Band (Rock) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994

18th February – Tuesday Quiz Night at The Courtyard, Karakum at 6.30pm. 60TL meal and quiz includes a donation to the British Cemetery Committee for the upkeep of Greenhill Cemetery. To book call Paula on 0533 830 3256 or email paula.shirley@hotmail.com.

19th February – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House present Lady M Jazz Trio (Jazz) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. For information call 0548 839 8994

20th February – Thursday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy – Classic Film Evenings – Night Train to Lisbon (2013) starting at 5pm. 15TL for film, soft drink and popcorn. Reservation only call 0533 839 8764.

20th February – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

21st February – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

21st February – Friday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting an Alternative Quiz in aid of FARC in conjunction with Famagusta Street Animals Volunteers.

21st February – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

21st February – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House present Alper Cengiz & Friends (Soul/Rock) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994

22nd February – Saturday Island Studio Kids Art class – Clay Tiles Part 1, held in the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 200TL for both classes. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

23rd February – Sunday The Soulist Coffee & Music House present Classical Music Concert with Aeterna Trio. Doors open 6.30pm concert at 7pm. Entrance 40TL. For information call 0548 839 8994

24th February – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977.

25th February – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) visit to Lokum (Turkish Delight) factory in Lefkosa. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

26th February – Wednesday RBL will be holding a Beer and Natter event at Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. For more information call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

26th February – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House present Lady M Jazz Trio (Jazz) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. For information call 0548 839 8994

27th February – Thursday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy – Classic Film Evenings – Paris when it Sizzles (1964) starting at 5pm. 15TL for film, soft drink and popcorn. Reservation only call 0533 839 8764.

27th February – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

28th February – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

28th February – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

28th February – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House present Hilmi Ozakin Acoustic Project (Pop/Rock) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994

29th February – Saturday Island Studio Kids Art class – Clay Tiles Part 2 (painting), held in the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

29th February – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House present Fireballs (Rock) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994

1st March – Sunday Russian Spring Festival at Alsancak Milli Park starting at 11am.

5th March – Thursday Furry Friends Kyrenia will be holding a music and entertainment quiz at Red Ribbon Restaurant, Karakum, starting at 7pm. 60TL including buffet supper. To book call Barbara on 0542 865 7916.

7th March – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

8th March – Sunday Mountain View Hotel, Karaoglanoglu will be holding a Ladies Only Night to celebrate International Women’s Day, 7pm-11pm. 3-course meal including local drinks – 135TL per person with 15TL donated to Tulips. Entertainment by Katie B. Admission by ticket only, call 0533 830 7864.

20th to 24th March nd Phase. Hiking/Nature Connection/Tai Chi/Qigong/Meditation. For full information click here 4 Days in Nature with Tarik Tekmen, Besparmak Trail 2Phase. Hiking/Nature Connection/Tai Chi/Qigong/Meditation. For full information

21st March – Saturday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be having an Arabian Night with dancing and dinner. Starting at 7.30pm, with Shifan Ozseza and her dancers group Nashida.

24th March – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Walking tour of Iskele. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

24th March – Tuesday Colony Rooftop, Girne – An audience with comedy legend Mick Miller, plus Russ Williams, from the UK. 2 hours of top comedy. 7pm to 11.30pm. 2-course meal – £60 which includes £5 donation to British Cemetery Committee for upkeep of Greenhill Cemetery. Tickets will be available from 24th February at Best Seller Bookshops, Alsancak and Karakum and from the Colony Reception. For reservations email floydlaurence@googlemail.com or telephone 0533 879 6892.

4th April – Saturday RBL will be holding a Grand National Alternative Races event at The Olive Press, Lapta. For more information call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

19th April – Sunday click here Creditwest Car Treasure Hunt starting 9am at Ezic Point, Bogazkoy. 50TL per person, 20TL children under 14 years. In aid of Tulips. For more information

21st April – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) visit to Cyprus Mines Corporation in Lefke. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

23rd April – Thursday RBL will be hold a St George’s Day event at the Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak. For more information call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

5th May – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Bird Watching. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

8th May – Friday RBL will be holding a VE Day Party at The Wild Duck, Lapta. For more information call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

19th May – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Talk about the Cyprus Railways. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

22nd May – Friday RBL will be holding their Spring Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910. More details to follow.

30th May – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

13th June – Saturday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – Glastonvicki. More information to follow.

17th June – Wednesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow.

19th June – Friday RBL will be holding a Royal Ascot Alternative Races event. Venue to be confirmed.

29th June – Monday RBL will be celebrating Armed Forces Day. More information to follow.

12th September – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

19th September – Saturday Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.