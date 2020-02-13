“The Spider and the Ghost of the Fly” exhibition at ARUCAD Art Space

Readers mail….

ARUCAD University….

The exhibition “The Spider and the Ghost of the Fly” named from the translation by Gürgenç Korkmazel of the poem by Vachel Lindsay will open with a cocktail reception on Thursday 13th February at 18.30pm at ARUCAD Art Space.

The works of Turan Aksoy, Ali Azhari, Hakan Dağ, Elif Dağ, A. Ceren Asmaz, Pervin Yiğit, Ömer Paker, Asuman Özdemir and Hüseyin Özinal will be shown and the exhibition will be open to the public from 13th February to 3rd March at ARUCAD Art Space, Mufti Raci Efendi Street, Lefkosa, between 13:30 and 17:30 on weekdays and between 10:00 and 13:30 on Saturdays.

All art lovers are invited to the opening of the exhibition.