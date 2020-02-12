Male characters in Turkish history, research by academics of NEU

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

“The Perception of Masculinity and its Socio-Cultural Functions in Turkish Culture from Ancient Epics to Modern Novels” has been published in the journal entitled “Journal of Human Behaviour in the Social Environment” scanned by international indexes Web of Science and Scopus. This thesis was prepared by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mustafa Yeniasır and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Burak Gökbulut of Near East University (NEU).

According to the information released by NEU, the research conducted by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mustafa Yeniasır and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Burak Gökbulut involved the study of the changes and socio-cultural functions of the male characters in texts from the period of the first texts in Turkish literature to the modern novels of today.

The research carries an in-depth study of male characters throughout Turkish history. The research covers the western influence in Turkish men during the Ottoman period, and afterwards. The research is based on the novels and books written by famous writers of the time.

As a result, it is possible to say that the Turkish male structure has shown a significant change and development from the first texts to the present day, and that Arab and Western cultures have played a particular role in the formation of this change and development.