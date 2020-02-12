“Clean School, Clean Future”, project by EUL students

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

Under the framework of Community Service Practices course of European University of Lefke (EUL), 4th year students recently arranged an event at the playground of the Güzelyürt Özgürlük Primary School, with a project entitled “Clean School, Clean Future”.

The students aimed at making the playground of the school cleaner and more useful for the students of the school. They painted the walls of the grounds, and the basketball court. they also worked to bring a new face to the school garden.

These exemplary activities of the students were highly applauded by the management of the school, the children and also their parents.