Quarter Final of 2020 Kibrıs Cup drawn

By Richard Beale….

On Monday 10th February the draw took place at the Football Federation offices for the Quarter Final of the domestic Kıbrıs Cup.

All the remaining teams left in the competition are from the Super League. the draw is as follows:

Mağusa Türk Gücu v Cihangir GSK. Türk Ocak Limasol v Çetinkaya TSK

Küçük Kaymaklı TSK v Yenicami AK Goçmenköy İYSK v Doğan Türk Birliği

The matches will be played over two legs. being played on February 26th and March 11th.