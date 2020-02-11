BRS Blood Donor Dates for 2020, so give yours and it may Save a Life!

We have received the following news from the British Residents’ Society which was circulated to their members and many readers will be aware the donation of blood can save lives. After a recent appeal for donations, Harry Fellows MBE of the Anglo Turkish Association who had been hospitalised, is now responding to treatment and hopefully will be able to return to his home in the near future click here.

“For over 20 years the BRS has been at the forefront of the Blood Donor system in Northern Cyprus. We work closely with Girne State Hospital and the Lefkosa Blood Bank to provide 4 blood donor days annually, the dates this year will all be held at Dr Akcicek State Hospital in Girne. The dates for 2020 are detailed below with times to be confirmed:

7th March.

30th May.

12th September.

5th December.

These donor days have proved popular in the past and the donations have contributed to the saving of many lives. We hope they prove equally popular this year.

Should you wish to become a blood donor or wish further information, please contact the blood donor team on beablooddonor.brstrnc@gmail.com“.

GIVE BLOOD – SAVE A LIFE