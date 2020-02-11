The TRNC “GUNSEL” national electric car to be launched 20th February

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

“GÜNSEL”, the national electric car of TRNC is ready to be introduced in a befitting ceremony at 19.00 on Thursday 20th February, 2020 at the Elexus Hotel.

The first model of the “GÜNSEL”, of which the prototype was introduced in 2016 has now been completed.

According to the information released by the Near East University (NEU) cooperation agreements have been made with 800 companies from 28 countries for production of “GÜNSEL”, produced as a result of R&D studies, quality control processes have been carried out by 109 engineers spending over 1.2 million hours, and production will be carried out at the facilities established on the campus of Near East University.

Designed by engineers by combining over 10 thousand parts featuring high reliability, original design, cost-efficient, and advanced technology, cooperation agreements have been made with the leading domestic and foreign suppliers of the automotive industry, and it is planned to start the mass production process with 2,000 cars in 2021 and increase the production capacity to 20,000 by 2025.

In the press statement Prof. Dr. İrfan Suat Günsel, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University, said that the domestic and foreign agreements made are of great importance for the TRNC and Turkey’s automobile industry. He further emphasised that the mass production of GÜNSEL will seriously contribute to the employment and economic developments of our country, and emphasised that a major place will be taken in the electric car industry in the world.