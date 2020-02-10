Ministry of Health installed Thermal Camera System in TRNC Ports

Following the installation of a Thermal Camera at Ercan Airport, thermal cameras have been installed in Girne and Famagusta Ports.

The aim is to detect people with fever embarking from ships through the camera and to evaluate them in respect of the new Coronavirus disease.

While the general practice is that the Ship Master informs the port health officials regarding any sick people on board during the entrance to the port, it was decided to apply the further measures in order to identify sick people during this epidemic period.

Source Ministry of Health