More Saplings planted by Girne Municipality

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, together with Municipality employees, planted “Olive”, “False Black Pepper”, “Orchid”, “Harnup” and “Poplar” trees in the 8 March International Women’s Day Preserve in the Girne Social Housing District.

The Mayor thanked those who attended the sapling planting event and reminded that 30 new parks had been restored in the city since he took office, as well as establishing new playgrounds and wooded areas.

Source: Girne Municipality

