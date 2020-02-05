TRNC Online Vehicle Tax and Fee Payment Page has English Translation

The online page for road tax, inspection fee and overseas travel fee payments now has an English translation. Vehicle owners can reach the page through the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation’s website www.bub.gov.ct.tr.

After choosing English from the language options above the main page, users will have to click the “ONLINE ROAD TAX PAYMENT” link below the news slide to enter the service.

Once the online payment page is reached, users will need to enter the licence plate number of the vehicle, ID number/ company number or passport number and the date the vehicle registration was issued.

Once the verification code is entered, vehicle owners will enter the page where they will be able to pay their road tax fees, inspection fees and overseas travel fees before taking their vehicle abroad.

After the vehicle owner approves the transaction, payment will be made. The document showing the payment will be automatically saved in the database. The user will also be able to save the document in PDF format on their devices and create a printout. It is a legal obligation for owners to keep a copy of the documents inside their vehicles.

Payments will be accepted between 12 midnight and 10pm seven days a week.

Those who face problems while using the system can call the “1300” hotline within working hours or send an e-mail to

info.ulastirma@bub.gov.ct.tr or basin.ulastirma@bub.gov.ct.tr.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation.