EUL students receive knowledge of history and culture of Famagusta

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

The Centre of Social Cultural Activities and Tourism Club of the European University of Lefke, recently organised a trip to Famagusta.

The University aimed to introduce the tourism in Famagusta. A large number of students of the university, together with their teacher, toured the city and received knowledge about the history and culture of Famagusta.

Within the framework of the trip the students visited Salamis Ruins, Othello Castle, Lala Mustafa Pasha Mosque and Maras.

Giving information about the trip, the Advisor of the Tourism Club, Assist. Prof. Dr. Mona Bouzari, said that with the field trip it was aimed to improve students’ effective learning, exchange of ideas, personal development and point of view. Bouzari said “The program provided information about historical and cultural values and provided a pleasant trip for the students”.