A great Beatles tribute show from The Abnormals at Charlies Bar

Susie Ford

The Abnormals presented their 1st show of the year on 1st February 2020 at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy with the guys doing their Beatles tribute all decked out in costumes with guitars and they looked really fantastic!

The guys sang 3 sets, of a massive 30 Beatle songs and at the end the audience shouted More More so they sang another 5 songs!

This show was dedicated in memory of the much-missed, Mary Watson, who adored the Abnormals and was a big follower and supporting fan.

There was lots of laughter and singing with an audience of around 55 plus enjoying every minute of the show.

Thank you to Burak Lacin and his team at Charlie’s Bar and Clarisse Cooper and Patricia Molloy for collecting monies and arranging the raffle tickets!

Thank you to the pickup and drop off drivers at Charlie’s Bar and thank you to Avril and Stephen Meacher for their wonderful donation.

Thank you to everybody who came along and helped The Abnormals support Tulips (Help Those With Cancer Association) and between us all, we raised a healthy 1,893.50TL for this wonderful cause.

Thank you to the Abnormals “BEATLES” who were Martin Ford, Martin Foster, Dave Lavender, and John Molloy, you all did us proud and gave us a great evening to remember.

Look out for more up and coming shows in the near future which will be on Facebook as and when and also the lovely Can Gazi from Bayrak International Radio, and Chris Elliott and Margaret Sheard at CypruusScene.com who always let everyone know what we are doing

Way to go, The Abnormals!

Susie