Northern Cyprus participated in EMITT 2020 Tourism Fair

The EMITT 2020 Tourism Fair was held in Istanbul from 30th January to 2nd February and Northern Cyprus was represented with the participation of TRNC Minister of Tourism and Environment Ünal Üstel, and a professional delegation of Ministry officials, Tourism Promotion Officers, Sector Representatives and Press Members.

This was the 24th year of the EMITT Tourism Fair which is among the four largest tourism fairs in the world. The fair was held at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Centre in Istanbul, it is Turkey’s largest tourism trade fair and is an effective platform to capture opportunities for cooperation, being the tourism summit which has been offering new business and cooperation opportunities to the sector for 24 years.

The 2019 EMITT Tourism Fair attracted 557,470 tourism professionals, including tour operators, travel agencies, hotels as well as airlines, accommodation facilities, transportation companies and information technology companies.

The event welcomes industry professionals and tourists who want to have new and exciting travel opportunities from holiday destinations and travel companies around the world.

The Fair was attended by around 100 countries, including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and took place at Tüyap Fair and Congress Centre.

Following is a quote from the Ministry of Tourism :

“By attending the EMITT 2020 Tourism Fair :

An introduction to Northern Cyprus, Turkey, and tourist agencies from all over the world, tour operators and other tourism professionals to establish new partnerships with our industry, with the aim of creating opportunities for developing cooperation.

This year we are attending the Fair to promote our country with a stand of 180 m2 which is shaped like the island and is situated in Hall 2, booth number A370