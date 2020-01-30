Chess players from TRNC participated in Turkey Chess Championship

By Ahmet Abdulaziz …

36 chess players from TRNC participated in the Chess Championship organised by the Chess Federation of Turkey. The championship was held during 18 – 25 January 2020 at Antalya.

The championship was held in three groups on age basis.

In the Children’s section 1874, in the Youngsters section 600, and in the Adult players section 83 players participated. From the TRNC there were 19 children, 15 youngsters and 2 adult players participating.

Halil Tozakı, a well known chess player of the TRNC attained 2nd position in the Adult group.