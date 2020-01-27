Message of condolence from President Akıncı to President Erdoğan

TRNC President Mustafa Akıncı sent a message of condolence to the President of the Republic of Turkey for the ones who lost their lives in the earthquake in Elazığ, Turkey.

In his message, Akıncı expressed “I feel deep sadness for the ones who lost their lives and those injured in the earthquake which occurred in Elazığ. On behalf of myself and my people, I extend my condolences for the grieved families and the whole of Turkey and wish quick recovery for the injured people.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office