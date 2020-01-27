Özersay holds contacts in London

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay departed for London yesterday, 26th January, to attend a conference and hold some contacts.

Prior to his London visit, Özersay made a statement saying “I believe that during the process in which very important developments have been experienced in London regarding Brexit, some issues should be brought to the agenda in London. Following the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, there may be possibilities for the Turkish Cypriots for establishing trade with the UK, as was the case many years ago. I believe that there will be some opportunities on this issue following Brexit. We have to mention and discuss this issue at some think tanks. We will do our best in this direction. We will make the Turkish Cypriots voice heard at each possible international platform”.

Furthermore, Özersay will meet with representatives of Turkish Cypriot non-governmental organisations in London.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office