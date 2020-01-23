3rd ADB-KMT training and examination held

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey, with the cooperation of KT Coastal Safety and Ship Rescue Ltd, the third Amateur Seafarer’s Certificate (ADB) – Short Range Radio (KMT) Operator training and examination was held at Girne American University (GAU).

Approximately 100 people attended the training and examination event held in the Millennium Senate Hall. Speaking at the opening of the training, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, Kemal Bağzıbağlı, stated that they attach importance to amateur maritime as an institution, and their guideline is the words that Founder President, the late Rauf Raif Denktaş said – “we should return to the sea”. Within this framework, we regularly conduct training. We are very pleased with the interest shown and he thanked the managers and teams of KT Coastal Safety and Ship Rescue Ltd.

Bağzıbağlı presented the study by the experts of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, to provide additional mooring points for fishing boats in the country. With the project costing 6.2 million TL, it is envisaged to provide mooring places for 855 private boats in a 1.7km additional berth to be constructed in 10 fishermen locations.

Undersecretary Bağzıbağlı stated that they would like to take this important step for our sailors if the Ministry could create resources and that the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey is in consultation to support this project.

Following Undersecretary Bağzıbağlı, Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Maritime Special Advisor, Retired Naval Staff Colonel and Naval Lawyer Ali Kurumahmut made a presentation. After the presentation, the training and examinations were passed. Ahmet Selçuk Sert, General Manager of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Regulation for Marine and Inland Waters, was also among the guests coming from Ankara to attend the event.

To date, nearly 500 people who have been successful in ADB and KMT Operatorship examinations have received a certificate for a motor/radio boat up to 24 meters long.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey have decided to hold ADB and KMT Operator training and examinations on the first Saturday of each month. The next event will be held on 1st February 2020 in Lefkosa. Those who want to join will only need to bring their ID cards with them. The location of the training and examination on 1st February 2020 will be announced in the coming days

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation