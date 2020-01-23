The co-editor of “The Good Immigrant”, delivered a presentation at EMU

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

Chimene Suleyman, the co-editor of Sunday Times Bestseller “The Good Immigrant”, recently was a guest of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU). A Cypriot by birth, Suleyman, delivered a speech, at the Purple Hall of Communication Faculty.

In her 3 hour long speech, she discussed at length her experiences in the field of journalism. Regarding “The Good Immigrant” she spoke about her experiences and views about race, politics, identity and migration. Her views about these burning issues of present times helped the students and other participants in improving their knowledge and understanding about them.

Suleyman also explained in detail about writing and publishing of books and articles.

At the end of her visit, Rector Prof. Dr. Necdet Osam presented Chimene Suleyman with a gift from EMU.