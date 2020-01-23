Esentepe Hit for Six!

By Richard Beale….

Esentepe might have the scored the first goal and last goals but in between Girne Halk Evi (GHE) ran in a small matter of 6 goals in this “friendly” match between between two League 1 rivals played at Tatlısu Stadium.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK 2 GIRNE HALK EVI 6 (Friendly)

Saturday January 18 : Tatlısu Rauf Raif Denktaş Stadium.

Esentepe might have been still in shock, with the resignation of their Coach Salih Özbir on Wednesday night, after this match they were definitely concussed!

Salih Özbir’s short reign as first team Coach ended after Esentepe’s impressive performance against Super League Champions Mağusa Türk Güçü in a friendly match on Wednesday. Something happened behind the scene afterwards, what I do not know, but sadly it was enough to cause Salih to walk away

Esentepe on the attack in the Black strip

Salih joined a struggling relegation threatened Esentepe in November, he left Esentepe with the Club in a safe mid table position, unbeaten in League matches under his tenure. He restored confidence, instilled team spirit and was very innovated with his tactics and strategy, he will be sorely missed, the search goes on for a replacement.

Back to this friendly game, Esentepe in fact started well and were clearly the best team in the opening 15 minutes, with young teenage winger Şükrü particularly prominent. Esentepe reward was an opening goal scored after 5 minutes after a good move involving Kaan and Hüseyin Deynekli, gave an opening to midfielder YAKUP ŞEN who slotted home.

Girne Halk Evi have been very active in the January transfer window bringing in at least 5 new faces to freshen up their squad, soon settled down, clicked into gear and had Esentepe on the rack for the remainder of the half. They played some delightful inter passing, raiding down both flanks, Esentepe defence soon cracked under pressure and the visitors scored 3 goals through ESİN SONAY (24), AKSEL (26, 3.1(pen) to take them into the break leading 3-1.

If it wasn’t for some wasteful finishing and some good saves from Esentepe reserve goalkeeper GÖRKEM KARAL the score could easily have been 6-1. Esentepe could not get going, poor passing, individual mistakes and giving the ball away far too easily led to their downfall.

Esentepe at least started the second half well with newly signed striker Ali Kafadar bringing the GHE goalkeeper Feyyaz into action with a shot. In the 57th minute Mahmut sent over a long cross from the right which Kaan hit first time just wide of the GHE right hand post.

Girne Halk Evi in Red strip keep piling on the pressure

GHE soon started pushing the right buttons again and regained their dominance, running in another 3 goals through YİGİT (59,69) and AKSEL completed his hat trick in the 71st minute. Again Goalkeeper Görkem came to Esentepe’s rescue pulling off a couple of fine saves to keep the score down to single figures.

Substitute HÜRKAN GÖRNEÇLİ scored a late consolation goal in the 81st minute, finishing with a fine shot after Yakup found him with a lovely through ball.

Both teams made numerous changes to give most of their squads a run out.

Esentepe were certainly left chasing shadows in this match, not that there were any shadows to chase on this cold grey cloudy morning. GHE gave Esentepe a football lesson with their slick passing, they look like they can mount a serious promotion challenge to the Super League in the second half of the season.

Not much to take out of this match for Esentepe, I thought KAAN was their best player, despite the score he remained hungry and eager for the ball. Yakup in midfield also put in a good shift for the team, but other than that Esentepe were well beaten.

Fulltime Score: ESENTEPE KKSK 2 GIRNE HALK EVI 6

ESENTEPE TEAM – Görkem (gk): Mahmut, Gürkan, Nersin, Burak Açil (Uğurcan 45): Şükrü (Eray 45, Mustafa Soytürk 80), Yakup, Hüseyin Deynekli (Mustafa Günlü 65), Hüseyin Ermış (Vurkan 45), KAAN.: Ali (Hürkan 65).