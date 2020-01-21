Invitation to next meeting of Conversation Cafe Cyprus

Readers mail…

Charis Charalambous….

Dear friends,

You are cordially invited to the next meeting of the Conversation Cafe Cyprus!

It will take place this Friday, January 24th between 7-9pm at MOD Cafe and Bistro in Nicosia. Here’s the map link to the location (in the Ledra Palace Hotel area): https://goo.gl/maps/wASCCMt397YKnwDg8

As always, fresh questions will be waiting to be selected, explored and answered!

If you are already aware of the event, feel free to forward this invitation to other persons that may be interested and are not following our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ConversationCafeCyprus). And in case they are wondering what this is about:

“Conversation Cafe Cyprus – Creating the Space for Connection” was initiated in 2019 by Charis Charalambous and Gulsen Kadri. It brings to Cyprus the global “Conversation Café” concept, to create the space for people from the multiple communities living on the island to engage in meaningful conversations about topics that are important. In a diverse, changing world, we all need opportunities to listen and connect in a spirit of curiosity, respect, and warmth and in effect create social capital through shared knowledge, new connections, and trust.

All the best,

Charis and Gulsen