500 transactions in first 15 days of AKOS Vehicle Registration System

The number of transactions carried out via the internet exceeded 500 in the first 15 days of the Vehicle Registration Automation System (AKOS) which came into operation on 6th January 6 2020.

With the settlement of the system, it is predicted that the transaction volume will increase and transactions will be carried out through the whole environment at higher rates.

An additional five percent (5%) discount will be implemented soon for those who make their transactions online within the framework of the joint cooperation we have with the Ministry of Finance.

In addition to this application work is being carried out where vehicle sales outlets can register online via the portal to be created with their own codes, and this will be implemented in the near future.

As of February 2020, the work to implement a mobile phone application system for the vehicle inspection stations, including all appointments, as well as transactions such as travel and insurance, will have reached the level of completion.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation