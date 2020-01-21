The third meeting of “Traffic Safety in the Country” has been held

The third meeting on Traffic Safety in the country was held at the Prime Ministry on 17th January 2020..

The third meeting, which was organised under the instruction of Prime Minister Ersin Tatar on December 27, 2019 to address issues related to traffic safety in our country, was held under the presidency of Prime Ministry Undersecretary Ömer A. Köseoğlu.

PGM Traffic Police Manager, Independent Fire Schools Association, Ministry of Finance Budget Department Manager, Insurers Union, Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Manager, Head of Statistics Agency, Traffic Department Manager and Directorate of Highways Department attended the meeting.

As a result of the meeting, a number of studies were initiated to ensure Traffic Safety in the country. At the meeting, which will continue this coming week, it was noted that the studies will be evaluated.

Source: TRNC Prime Ministry