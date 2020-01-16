Christmas light show in Catalkoy results in donation to local school

Readers mail…

From Barbara Fursman….

We put on a Christmas light display this year, decorating inside and outside our home and invited between 50/70 friends around to see the switch on of the light show which started our seasonal festivities,

Graham my husband made a great curry and rice and I made mince pies and we held a raffle with about 40/50 prizes and from the 1300TL we raised, we purchased two CD players and presented them to our local Catalkoy school.

It’s so nice to celebrate festivals and when you can also use the occasion to help others in the community, life is just perfect.