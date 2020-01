Kıbrıs Cup Draw has been announced

By Richard Beale ….

Last Monday the draw for the Second Round of the domestic Kıbrıs Cup was made.



The only League 1 side left in the competition, Karşıyaka, were given a home tie against Türk Ocak Limasol.

Holders Mağusa Türk Gücu were given a tough away draw at Güzelyurt against Binatlı.

All matches will be played on Wednesday February 5th.

The draw was :

Binatlı YSK v Mağusa Türk Güçü Gönyeli SK v Küçük Kaymaklı TSK Yenicamı SK v Merit Alsancak Yeşilova Çetinkaya TSK v Lefke TSK Doğan Türk Birliği v Hamıtköy ŞHSK Karşıyaka SK v Türk Ocak Limasol Cihangir GSK v Gençlik Güçü TSK Düzkaya KOSK v Göçmenköy İYSK