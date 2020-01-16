Ünal Üstel commemorates Founding President Denktaş

“We commemorate our Founding President and community leader Mr. Rauf Raif Denktaş, who has a very special place in the heart of the Turkish nation, with love, respect and mercy on the anniversary of his death.

With regard to the rights of the lives of the Turkish Cypriots, Rauf Denktaş, one of the leaders of the Turkish Cypriot people’s struggle for existence on the island, equality and freedom and his dedication to the defence case with the motherland Turkey, was an example to us for all time.

Until his last breath, Denktaş worked to protect the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots. We will never make concessions on this issue by keeping our republic and its principles alive forever.

Rauf Raif Denktaş, the defiant advocate of the Cyprus case, the mujahideen, leader, statesman, with leadership and statesmanship qualities that are appreciated all over the world will always have an exceptional place in history.

In the 8th year of his death, we will continue to walk on the path opened by our late Founder President Rauf Raif Denktaş, of whom we have never been able to fill the gap, and keep his soul safe.”