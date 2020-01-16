Christmas Day Swim at Acapulco Beach raised donations for charities

By Chris Elliott…

We were previously delighted to publish news of a Christmas swim with fundraising in aid of 2 charities and we were pleased to receive update news and now are able to tell our readers of the great presentation of donations to the charities.

Readers mail ….

From Barbara Fursman ….

Good Morning Chris,

Just to let you know we had the presentation of donations at Acapulco Hotel today from money we raised from the Christmas swim, and we raised a fantastic amount of 23,700 TL which has been divided between Tulips Help Those With Cancer Association and the Kemal Saracoglu Foundation.

To remind your readers of the fun we had at the Christmas Day swim at Acapulco Beach, I am showing some pictures when we had 22 swimmers, not all of whom were sponsored.

A happy and healthy New Year to you and Margaret.

Barbara