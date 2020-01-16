North Cyprus Events Calendar from 17th January 2020

A list of events you can look forward to in North Cyprus. For those charity fund-raisers, venues etc. who would like to include an event in the Weekly Events Calendar, contact Chris or Margaret at cyprusscene.com.

The Events Calendar is published every week on Thursday so please try to submit information you would like to be included by Tuesday evening each week.

17th January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook 17th January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056. 17th January – Friday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Stingray (Rock) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 18th January – Saturday Island Studio Art class – Soft Pastels “Self Portrait of Pablo Picasso”, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 110TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook. 18th January – Saturday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, 3rd Birthday Party. 19th January – Sunday Handicraft Market at DAD Cafe, Kyrenia 10.30am to 3.30pm. Glass work, Paper work, cross-stitch work, handmade bags, handmade soaps/bath bombs, jewellery. 20th January –Monday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a New Year January Market 12 noon to 3pm. Come and grab a bargain Food available. Stalls 20tl which will be donated to FARC Famagusta Animal Rehoming Canines. 21st January – Tuesday SeaWise Restaurant, Esentepe. Winter afternoons with Andy Reay 3pm. Winter warmers menu. To book call 0533 874 9598. 22nd January – Wednesday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – NCCCT Bingo – Lunch will be available from 1.30pm with Bingo starting at 2.15pm. 22nd January – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Lady M Jazz Trio (Jazz) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. 22nd January – Wednesday Bar 33 at The Old Mill, Ozankoy Winter Afternoon with Andy Reay from 3pm. Winter warmer menu. To book call 0533 888 3371. 23rd January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034. 23rd January – Thursday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Tweed/ Burns Night (Ceilidh) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 24th January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook 24th January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056. 25th January – Saturday Island Studio Art class – Oil Painting “Portrait of a Polish Woman”, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 200TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook. 25th January – Saturday Bar 33 at The Old Mill, Ozankoy will be presenting live music with Katie B from 8pm. To book call 0548 888 3371. 25th January – Saturday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Rock Balance (Rock) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 27th January – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy starting at 8pm. To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977 27th January – Monday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 Quiz starting at 7.30pm. 29th January – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Pulse Beat Jazz Quartet (Jazz) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL. 30th January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034. 31st January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook 31st January – Friday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – Fun Quiz starting at 7pm. 31st January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056. 31st January – Friday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Alper Cengiz & Friends (Rock/Soul) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. 1st February – Saturday The Abnormals – Beatles Tribute from 8pm at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy. Adults 12TL, under 16s 6TL. To book call 0533 870 5977 or 0533 825 4172 5th February – Wednesday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 Afternoon Tea at 3pm. This month the speaker will be the director of BML the British Medical Laboratory and Dr Barbin who will be making a presentation. 11th February – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) visit to National Archives. Contact atamail13@gmail.com. 14th February – Friday Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy will be holding a Mr & Mrs Competition. Large pizza of your choice + 2 drinks 70TL. To book call 0533 870 5977 or 0533 825 4172 21st February – Friday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting an Alternative Quiz in aid of FARC in conjunction with Famagusta Street Animals Volunteers. 25th February – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) visit to Lokum (Turkish Delight) factory in Lefkosa. Contact atamail13@gmail.com. 20th to 24th March nd Phase. Hiking/Nature Connection/Tai Chi/Qigong/Meditation. For full information visit 4 Days in Nature with Tarik Tekmen, Besparmak Trail 2Phase. Hiking/Nature Connection/Tai Chi/Qigong/Meditation. For full information visit https://tariktekman.com/en/4-days-nature/ 21st March – Saturday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be having an Arabian Night with dancing and dinner. Starting at 7.30pm, with Shifan Ozseza and her dancers group Nashida. 24th March – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Walking tour of Iskele. Contact atamail13@gmail.com. 24th March – Tuesday Colony Rooftop, Girne – An audience with comedy legend Mick Miller, plus Russ Williams, from the UK. 2 hours of top comedy. 7pm to 11.30pm. 2-course meal – £60 which includes £5 donation to British Cemetery Committee for upkeep of Greenhill Cemetery. Tickets will be available from 24th February at Best Seller Bookshops, Alsancak and Karakum and from the Colony Reception. For reservations email floydlaurence@googlemail.com or telephone 0533 879 6892. 21st April – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) visit to Cyprus Mines Corporation in Lefke. Contact atamail13@gmail.com. 5th May – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Bird Watching. Contact atamail13@gmail.com. 19th May – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Talk about the Cyprus Railways. Contact atamail13@gmail.com. 13th June – Saturday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – Glastonvicki. More information to follow. 17th June – Wednesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow. 19th September – Saturday Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.