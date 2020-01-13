Tatar and Özersay received by Erdoğan

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay were received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Tatar and Özersay also met with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay in İstanbul on Friday (10th of January 2020).

In his social media account, Özersay said: “As the government our meeting in İstanbul with the Turkish President, Turkish Vice President, and the Foreign Affairs Minister has been positive. We discussed mainly economic issues and partly the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean”.