Burns Night Ceilidh at The Soulist, Alsancak

The Travelling Scots are once again embracing the Soulist Stage, this time celebrating the life of Robert Burns.

Burns is possibly one of the most celebrated poets around the world and his work has touched everyone whether it is one of his famous love songs or the New Year favourite “Auld Lang Syne”. Born on 25th January 1759, we are now celebrating the 261st anniversary of his birthday. Something that happens internationally, with haggis, whisky, stories, poetry, toasts, songs and music.

Following the success of the St Andrews Ceilidh in November, the Soulist has provided the opportunity to present some of the songs and stories associated with Robert Burns by the reputed ceilidh band from Scotland, as well as having some dances, tunes, some laughs and plenty banter too! Just as Robbie would have wanted it!

The Band for this trip will be a trio. Graeme Mackay, Maggie Wellenger and Andy Low.

Graeme Mackay, Cyprus Ambassador for Scottish music. Graeme is an Accordionist and has been coming to the island since 2007 to play for various clients, notably the Caledonian Society of Cyprus. At home in Scotland he runs the band “Tweed”, an exciting party band playing traditional music in a contemporary fashion for events all over Scotland and abroad.

Andrew Low on the bagpipes, has been touring with Graeme for several years and is no stranger to Cyprus having been here many times to play as part of the celebrations. He is a popular full time bagpipe player in Scotland and has toured with the “Red Hot Chilli Pipers” and with several other pipe bands.

Maggie Wellenger is a professional Pianist and is classically trained on the piano and vocals. Maggie trained at a music school of excellence in Poznan, Poland, and later moved to Scotland and set up her own music school in the North East City of Elgin, the Malt Whisky capital. She now has an extensive list students of all ages and abilities. She also plays in an Indy-Rock band called Edgar Road.

The band is gearing up for a great 2 weeks on the Island playing Burns Nights for various clients and will be performing at “The Soulist Coffee & Music House on Thursday 23rd January. Starting at 9.30pm.

“We are always very grateful to venues who want to have us play when on tour, it helps us to promote our music and we are always happy to put on a party. It also helps with our expenses and to keep our costs down across the whole tour by having several nights to play”. We will also be playing for the Caledonian Society’s St Andrew’s Ball and also a couple of other events around the island”…. Says Graeme.

The Soulist, Karaoglanoglu Caddesi no.10 Alsancak (opposite Lemar/Golden Lady)

