Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş has been commemorated with ceremonies today (13th January 2020) on the 8th Anniversary of his death.

The first ceremony was held at 10:00 in front of the TMT Monument. The second ceremony was held at the Atatürk Culture Centre in Lefkosa.

Rauf Raif Denktaş passed away on 13 January 2012 at the age of 88 at the hospital where he had been receiving treatment.