PJ’s and Onezee Night Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe

Readers mail…

Susie Ford…

The 1st Quiz of the Year started off with a PJ’s and Onezee Night at The Balti House on the 9th January 2020.

Lots of people came in their dressing gowns, PJ’s , Onezees and Slippers! It certainly looked funny seeing zebras, cows, super mario, skeletons and all sorts sitting down doing the quiz and also singing karaoke afterwards! Martin Ford was a chipmunk and myself, Susie the quiz mistress, as a unicorn!

The presentation also took place for quiz results of 2019. This happens every year!!

1st US4 Graham – Susan Morrison – Avril and Stephen Meacher ..

2nd THE SHEBELLS.- Kate Bell – Shirley P . – Pat C – Jewells Stott

3rd THE CHICKS AND DICKS Annette and Fossi – Lesley and Keith – Dave.l

THE LEMON LOSER certificate went to Anglo Swedes – Ossy and Susy

Shut Ya Gob certificate went to Lesley Ellis .

Helper of the year – John.M.Molloy

Thank you to Lemon Lady – Kate Bell.

It’s always a great turn out at the quiz and Martin and myself would like to thank you ALL for your forever ongoing support and we would like to wish you all a very Happy New Year. Here’s to the New Year and quizzing and LOTS more fun!

Thank you again

SUSIE xx