The Soulist Coffee and Music House 3rd Anniversary on 18th January

After 3 Years, success continues at The Soulist Coffee and Music House in “Back to the Roots“ of good Venues for Live Music.

On Saturday the 18th of January -The Soulist is celebrating its 3rd Anniversary. Meanwhile, not just an insider tip for good live music, The Soulist has found its place in the hearts of Cyprus music lovers and it’s a compliment that English guests who visit “The Soulist” repeatedly address the time of the Soho Hot Spots in London during the 1960s, but The Soulist is different – it is unique in North Cyprus.

The Soulist and an old car SUN Studios USA & The Soulist

The Soulist: During the day you can enjoy delicious coffee of different kinds, as well as homemade savoury and sweet pastries. This enjoyment is rounded off by good music and night time (monthly 3 times a week) live events. The most important point, of course, is the musican‘s heart of Alper Cengiz running the place. It`s something special you feel when you come, you feel the soul of the musician at The Soulist. His motivation is to get people excited about music. With “The Soulist”, an international meeting place was founded, focusing on the music and inviting people and musicians to enjoy music without borders.

The Soulist has a wide social appeal and is a favourite haunt for musicians for the development of the music scene here in Cyprus (especially North Cyprus).

The Soulist has the chance to become the key venue for live performances in North Cyprus, like the clubs in London of the past. They were small and relatively cheap clubs offering live music too. The Soulist is the home of Jazz, Gypsy Jazz, Classic, Blues, Rock, Rockabilly Soul and Reggae…”Small Music Hall of Alsancak”.

The social and cultural aspect is always the focus offered. That is why this place is a special place and so unique. But there is hard work behind everything. The Soulist Team in the background is so important. Without the team around Adeleh Mozafari it`s impossible to realise the special character of the place. And the Soulist needs You.

What happened last year

The Soulist has now become an integral part of Cyprus’ jazz music scene alongside Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia. Every Wednesday a jazz evening and a monthly Breakfast with Jazz (matinee)

There is a Classical Concert on the last Sunday of the month (with the exception of the summer months)

For the second time, the “ Friends Across Borders (FAB)” festival was organised, which has found a firm place in the festival schedule of Cyprus with its character

Furthermore, the unique cultural Soulist Christmas Market , for the second time this year, which has also established itself

The cooperation with RockCyprus from Nicosia – a new platform (Website), which was created during “Friends Across Borders (FAB) – from Nicosia / Limassol, is a special recognition. A new platform combining all there is about Rock Music in Cyprus in one location. The Soulist is now on the RockCyprus website. Another way to get information outside of social media pages.

The links to RockCyprus are: https://rockcyprus.org/ or https://rockcyprus.org/europe/cyprus-bars/alsancak/the-soulist and at last, we are creating on YouTube “Soulist TV“. To visit Soulist TV on Youtube click here

“SOULIST TV” will be presenting all high class musicians starting in 2020 at The Soulist – Coffee & Music House

How you find The Soulist

If you drive along the coastal road west from Girne you arrive in Alsancak, and will see the Coffee and Music House “The Soulist” (Karaoglanoglu Caddesi no 10) opposite Lemar and the Golden Lady. This Coffee and Music House is unique in the area.