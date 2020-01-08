EUL celebrates the Independence Day of Kazakhstan

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

The European University of Lefke (EUL) recently organized an event in connection with the Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

The event which was held at Rauf Raif Denktaş Conference Hall was attended by many students, especially Kazakh students studying at EUL.

In addition to cultural events, the students performed different dance performances accompanied by the music of their country. In addition, the students had the opportunity to present their traditional food to the students from different cultures. The students expressed their happiness to come together on the Independence Day of Kazakhstan and thanked everyone who contributed to the organization.

Kazakhstan students were proud to introduce their country, read poems, gave speeches and encouraged students to organise other such beautiful activities. At the end of the night, a cake was presented to the participants and musical entertainment took place.