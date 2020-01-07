Skin care with natural products seminar held at Near East University

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

The Vocational School of the Near East University (NEU) recently organised a seminar where the importance of skin care was discussed. The essence of natural products to be used for skin care was discussed at length.

The seminar held at the NEU hospital, was basically held with the purpose of providing information to the participants regarding the plants and oils used in the production of skin care products. Some of these oils and plants are available locally.

Aysel Kurt, a well known beauty expert discussed in length the way these products can be used in skin care.

In the seminar, the students of the Department of Hair Care and Beauty Services had the opportunity to make skin care products with various natural oils and try these products.

In her speech Assist. Prof. Dr. Aksoy said, “The number of women using herbal skin care products has started to grow every day and these herbal skin care products have been used as a result of bringing together herbal and natural products used in many different cultures for hundreds of years”.