Readers mail..

Feza Aygin Sanivar….

Hello Chris,

We are 5 ladies who will be having a 2020 Handicraft Market at DAD Cafe, Kyrenia on Saturday 11th January between 13:00pm and 16:00pm

This market will also be held again at DAD Cafe on Sunday 19th January between 10:30am and 15:30pm.

We will be offering many beautiful handmade glass works, paper work, cross-stitch work, jewellery, handmade bags, handmade soaps and bath bombs and hope some of your readers would like to come and say hello and hopefully purchase some of our fine handmade items,

İf somebody would like to join us and bring things they are making at home and want to sell them at our market they can call 0533 866 7213 for more information.

Thank you.

Feza