Christmastide at St. Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia

St Andrews Church, Kyrenia

As always, Christmas 2019 was a busy time in St. Andrew’s Church as once more we celebrated the birth of our Saviour in Bethlehem over 2000 years ago.

Christmas banner by Gloria Tattersall Presentation to Revd Mike

We began the season with a new idea: instead of the traditional Christmas Fair a stall was rented at the ever-popular Lambousa Saturday market for two weeks (30th November and 7th December) where several volunteers sold preserves, home baking, handcrafts and tickets for a delicious Christmas Hamper (which was won by our own Sally Birt). In addition, Gloria and Bryan Tattersall ran a tombola game where many excellent value prizes were won by those lucky enough to purchase the right tickets! A grand total of 5,320TL was raised, and sincere thanks are extended to all who supported us.

On Saturday 14th December St. Andrew’s welcomed members of the Nordic Community and friends to a traditional service conducted by Fr. Ingvar Hindenes from the Scandinavian church in Ayia Napa with music led by Jorun Sandvik. Those non-Nordic friends even managed to join in some of the (for them) better known carols. Following the service Birgitta welcomed members of the congregation to her house for a delicious lunch.

On the same day the British Residents Society (BRS) held their annual Christmas get-together in the Hall. So popular was the event this year that the kitchen staff ran out of mince pies and sausage rolls. Thankfully the mulled wine held up!

On Thursday 19th and Saturday 21st December passers-by were entertained by carol singing in Café George. As well as a good turn-out of singers from St. Andrew’s we were joined by several of George’s clientele who had stopped for refreshments and got more than they bargained for!

Fr. Edward Jervis celebrated and preached at the Midnight Mass, the First Communion of Christmas, on Christmas Eve to a large congregation, including many visitors who had joined us especially for the service.

On Christmas Day itself a wonderful Festal Eucharist took place where a full church was entertained and fascinated by the Acting Chaplain, the Revd Mike Graham, feeding brave members of the congregation from a tin of dog food! So convincing was this that at least one member of the congregation had to leave after feeling somewhat bilious! But everyone survived, including young Melissa who bravely volunteered to come forward to try the intriguing concoction. You had to be there to believe it!

The congregation on Christmas morning The Revd Mike Graham’s final service

The following Sunday, 29th December, marked the end of the Revd Mike’s acting chaplaincy as he and Janet return to Ireland to try to once again begin their retired life together following the traumatic events of the past 20 months or so here in St. Andrew’s. But it was also a day of great joy as we welcomed the newest member of the congregation, Kendricks Chiedoziem Idoko into the Church.

Baby Kendrick’s proud parents and his big sister Revd Mike baptises Kendricks Chiedoziem Idoko

We wish Kendricks every blessing as he begins his new life in Christ. The choir, under the Director of Music Earl Moffitt and supplemented by members of the Kyrenia Chamber Choir, led us in a magnificent choral setting which featured solos by Isioma Aguleba (known to us all as Izzy), Alan Carling, Susan Carling and Iris Langford.

Following the service, a presentation of paintings by local artist Maxene Shailer was made to the Revd Mike and a delicious lunch served to those present.

Girne harbour by Maxene Shailer Bellapais by Maxene Shailer Salamis by Maxene Shailer