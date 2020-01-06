Vehicle owners will be able to pay their TRNC road tax fees online

Vehicle owners will be able to pay their road tax fees online starting from 12pm today (Monday, 6th January 2020). Vehicle owners will be able to reach the online service by clicking on “ARAÇ KAYIT HARÇ ÖDEMELERİ” below the News article bar (on the Turkish page) on the main page of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation website : http://bub.gov.ct.tr/

Vehicle owners will need to enter licence plate number, ID number, company number or passport number and the date the vehicle registration was issued.

Once the verification code (Doğrulama Kodu) is entered, vehicle owners will enter the page where they will be able to pay their road tax, MOT fee and permit fee to take the vehicle abroad. Payments will be accepted between 12 am midnight and 10pm seven days a week.

After entering the “License Number” / “Identity Number” / “Company Number” / “Passport Number” and “License Registration Date” information, it will be possible to see from the options if there are any unpaid fees and/or MOT fees in the top menu.

In order to pay the current debt, click the “Make Payment” button at the top left of the page and enter the credit card information correctly. After the vehicle owner approves the transaction, payment will be made. In respect of the document showing the payment which has been saved to the system, the user will be able to download the document in PDF format and save it to his device and print it out from a printer.

It is a legal obligation for owners to keep the record of the documents for which fees are paid in their vehicles.

In order to provide effective service, there will be a transition period of 3 to 4 weeks in order to correct any technical problems arising.

Those who face problems while using the system can call the “1300” hotline during working hours or send an e-mail 24/7 to info@bub.gov.ct.tr giving details of the problem.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation